Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “
Shares of SRI stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $535.41 million, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.22.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.
About Stoneridge (Get Rating)
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stoneridge (SRI)
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.