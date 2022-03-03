Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of SRI stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $535.41 million, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

About Stoneridge (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.