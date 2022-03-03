Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.47. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 15,108 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $68.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 196,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.