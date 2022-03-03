Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys 71 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $174.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.24. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.