Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE O opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

