Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of INN opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,434,000 after acquiring an additional 422,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,657,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,453,000 after buying an additional 678,259 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,466,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,829,000 after buying an additional 152,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,816,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,086,000 after buying an additional 128,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

