SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:SXC opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after acquiring an additional 286,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,710 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 71.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 375,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 177,072 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

