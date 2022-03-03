SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Up 5.8%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 82,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 797,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $767.12 million, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2,738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,947 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 1,150,756 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2,788.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 648,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 625,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 593,686 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 566,144 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

