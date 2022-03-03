Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,064 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 63.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Sunrun by 101.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 47,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6,265.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 115,662 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $74,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

