Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

SHO stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.17 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 610,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,311,000 after purchasing an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 548,458 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

