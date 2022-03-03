Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.24

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 45242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

