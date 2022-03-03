Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading Down 3.7%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 187,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 220,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.13.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)
Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.