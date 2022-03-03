Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading Down 3.7%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 187,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 220,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDPI. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

