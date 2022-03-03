Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surface Oncology had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,246. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 9.79. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $143.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 134.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 23.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

