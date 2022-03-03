SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SurgePays in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SURG opened at $3.05 on Monday. SurgePays has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

In other news, Director David Allen May purchased 53,782 shares of SurgePays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,572.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,882 shares of company stock valued at $104,157. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays Company Profile (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.