SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SurgePays in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:SURG opened at $3.05 on Monday. SurgePays has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
SurgePays Company Profile (Get Rating)
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.
