SVB Leerink Weighs in on Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski anticipates that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.65) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

BEAM opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.32. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

