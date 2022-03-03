Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 110 to CHF 105 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

