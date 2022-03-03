Symmetry Partners LLC Has $785,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $125.09. The stock had a trading volume of 127,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,966. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $156.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average of $120.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.