Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 6,486 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,251 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $34,553,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 51.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 314,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.51. 722,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,686,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

