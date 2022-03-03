Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Nucor by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Nucor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,007. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.18.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

