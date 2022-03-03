Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €115.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($129.21) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.50 ($136.52).

FRA SY1 opened at €107.40 ($120.67) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €113.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €118.76. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

