Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 58.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.43. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

