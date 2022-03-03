Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRHC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.53.

TRHC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,172. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $148.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $53,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 110,628 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 168,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 394,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 33,372 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

