Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT Lowered to $11.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $145.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $37,491.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 110,628 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 168,592 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 394,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 33,372 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

