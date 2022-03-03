Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells $17,347.06 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $17,347.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $398.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after buying an additional 251,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

