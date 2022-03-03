Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $14.12

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $15.91. Talos Energy shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 3,987 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TALO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after buying an additional 528,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Talos Energy by 2,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Talos Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Talos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

