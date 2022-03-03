Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

Targa Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.