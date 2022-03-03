Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $261.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.70. 121,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,411. Target has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.