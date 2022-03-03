Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Target by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target by 25.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

TGT traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $223.70. The company had a trading volume of 121,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,411. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.30. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

