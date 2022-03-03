Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Price Target Cut to €9.10 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.20 ($10.34) to €9.10 ($10.22) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Cheuvreux downgraded Tecnicas Reunidas from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Tecnicas Reunidas stock opened at 5.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 5.10. Tecnicas Reunidas has a one year low of 5.10 and a one year high of 5.10.

