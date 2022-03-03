Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$571 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.94 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.600-$-1.400 EPS.

NYSE TDOC traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.17. 3,361,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,305. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average is $110.65.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus raised shares of Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.24.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

