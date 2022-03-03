Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm Sells 25,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total value of $21,695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $40.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $839.29. 20,374,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,934,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $957.10 and its 200 day moving average is $923.17. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

