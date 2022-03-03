Textron (NYSE:TXT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 104.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

