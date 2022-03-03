The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.7884 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

BNS stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

