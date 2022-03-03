The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.84. Bank of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth about $2,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Princeton stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260. The company has a market cap of $199.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $32.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Bank of Princeton (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.