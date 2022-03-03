The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.84. Bank of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Princeton.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth about $2,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Princeton stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260. The company has a market cap of $199.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $32.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Bank of Princeton (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.