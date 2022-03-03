The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 30426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($63.73) to GBX 4,550 ($61.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,282.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

