The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.11.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25.
In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)
