The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. Research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

