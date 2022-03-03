The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

GEO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.94. 20,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.