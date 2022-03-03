The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €84.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €84.00 ($94.38) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.50 ($114.04).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX opened at €70.00 ($78.65) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €85.87 and a 200-day moving average of €89.07. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.