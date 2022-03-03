The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

Shares of GS traded down $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $333.07. The stock had a trading volume of 96,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.24 and a 200 day moving average of $387.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.46 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.