The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Honest were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honest by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 1.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honest by 131.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Honest in the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

