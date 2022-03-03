The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CFO Sells $204,935.85 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.44. 157,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,911,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $373.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day moving average of $150.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,972,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $6,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

