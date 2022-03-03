The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

TD stock opened at C$101.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.91 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$102.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$78.02 and a 12 month high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.55.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

