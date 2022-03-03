The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Sells $199,692.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRV stock opened at $173.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $174.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

