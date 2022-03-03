The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Sells $199,692.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TRV stock opened at $173.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $174.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.
About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
