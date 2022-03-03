The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Walt Disney by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $147.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.