THORChain Price Reaches $5.38 on Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00012739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $250.44 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 62% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.09 or 0.06634222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,291.49 or 1.00200599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00026065 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

