Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 3,267 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,845 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Solar were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Solar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.12.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

