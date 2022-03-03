Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 25,755 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $3,247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 189,660 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 988.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 173,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 157,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 879,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 75,692 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

