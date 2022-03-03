Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,742 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.20% of Getty Realty worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Getty Realty by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Getty Realty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Castellan Group grew its position in Getty Realty by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 71,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTY opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTY. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

