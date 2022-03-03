Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $234.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 595,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

