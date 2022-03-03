Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $234.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.
About Timberland Bancorp (Get Rating)
Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.
