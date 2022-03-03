TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $21.00 price target on the stock. TimkenSteel traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 9216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.
According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $882.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.99.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. TimkenSteel’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
