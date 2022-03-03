TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $21.00 price target on the stock. TimkenSteel traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 9216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $882.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. TimkenSteel’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.