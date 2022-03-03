Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Trading Down 1.3%

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.50. 4,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 11,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

